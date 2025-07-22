🍕 Video shows worker hurling a slice of pizza

🍕 There was a 'verbal dispute' prior

🍕 Police quickly intervened

Ocean City Police quickly deescalated a confrontation between a group of teenagers and a worker at a boardwalk pizzeria.

According to police, the incident happened last Friday night on the Ocean City boardwalk around 8 p.m.

Video posted to social media shows one teen walking in front of Primavera Pizza on the 1100 block of the boardwalk.

With a cell phone in hand, the teen appears to be recording a verbal dispute he is having with an employee of the pizzeria. The music on the boardwalk is too loud to determine what the two were saying to each other.

A worker appears to try and grab the cellphone of a teenager who was recording him on the Ocean City, NJ, boardwalk

(Screengrab Gretchen Raring via Facebook) loading...

At one point, the teen moves to the counter and pushes the phone toward the employee. The employee makes a move to grab the phone and the teen quickly jerks back.

As the teen steps backward, a slice of pizza comes hurling at him from another employee, striking him in the shoulder.

A slice of pizza is hurled at a teenager following a 'verbal confrontation' with workers at an Ocean City, NJ, pizzeria.

(Screengrab Gretchen Raring via Facebook) loading...

Four police officers that were on the boardwalk quickly moved in to diffuse the situation. As the video ends, the police are talking to the teens and the employees remained behind the counter.

Bystanders can be seen quickly moving away from the scene.

Ocean City Police say none of the individuals involved wanted to pursue the issue any further and no arrests were made.

Police quickly moved in to deescalate the situation after a worker threw a slice of pizza at a teenager on the boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ.

(Screengrab Gretchen Raring via Facebook) loading...

It is still not clear what started the verbal confrontation.

