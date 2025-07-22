Teen And Pizza Worker Clash On Ocean City Boardwalk
🍕 Video shows worker hurling a slice of pizza
🍕 There was a 'verbal dispute' prior
🍕 Police quickly intervened
Ocean City Police quickly deescalated a confrontation between a group of teenagers and a worker at a boardwalk pizzeria.
According to police, the incident happened last Friday night on the Ocean City boardwalk around 8 p.m.
Video posted to social media shows one teen walking in front of Primavera Pizza on the 1100 block of the boardwalk.
With a cell phone in hand, the teen appears to be recording a verbal dispute he is having with an employee of the pizzeria. The music on the boardwalk is too loud to determine what the two were saying to each other.
At one point, the teen moves to the counter and pushes the phone toward the employee. The employee makes a move to grab the phone and the teen quickly jerks back.
As the teen steps backward, a slice of pizza comes hurling at him from another employee, striking him in the shoulder.
Four police officers that were on the boardwalk quickly moved in to diffuse the situation. As the video ends, the police are talking to the teens and the employees remained behind the counter.
Bystanders can be seen quickly moving away from the scene.
Ocean City Police say none of the individuals involved wanted to pursue the issue any further and no arrests were made.
It is still not clear what started the verbal confrontation.
New Jersey's least talked about legendary pizza joint
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom