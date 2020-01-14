President Trump’s rally in Wildwood: Scoring tickets, a place to stay

WILDWOOD — Free tickets have been going for President Donald Trump's rally, where he'll be joined by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Doors will open for the event at Wildwoods Convention Center at 3 p.m. and the rally will take place from 7 until 9 p.m., as outlined by the Wildwood tourism department.

According to Trump's campaign website, each person can only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. "All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis."

"Prior to the event, all registered ticket holders will receive a comprehensive email from the Trump campaign with specific event details regarding the rally. The Wildwoods Convention Center has no further rally event details at this time," according to the Wildwood tourism website.

Local police also did not have any details about potential security protocols at the event, confirming that the Trump campaign is handling all logistics for the rally.

A Monday email to the Trump campaign asking about the number of remaining tickets available and whether ticket-holders are guaranteed entry had not been answered Tuesday.

Lodging prices largely have soared for the day of the rally. Among the highest are Royal Court Motel for $999 for the night. The motel, rated two stars on Google, is "a 4-minute walk from the beach, boardwalk and Wildwoods Convention Center."

There's also rooms for $600 for the night at Sunset Beach Hotel, also rated two stars on Google.

The Binns Motor Inn required a two-night stay, at a total of $400 with tax and fees for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 27 and 28.

But the Quality Inn Boardwalk Wildwood Oceanfront about a mile and a half north of the center still had rooms available for $135 as of Tuesday.

Also as of Tuesday, Airbnb had a number of rentals available, ranging between $200 and $400 for the night of Jan. 28.

Among those rentals was a house with five bedrooms going for $995 a night, described as walking distance to the convention center.

