Hard to believe Election Day is finally here. New Jersey goes to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2 and we have to decide whether to give Phil Murphy a second term as governor or give someone else a shot. There are also ballot questions. Not to mention every seat in the Legislature is up for grabs.

Except for last year when a very contentious presidential election was taking place, New Jersey has long had a voter turnout of less than half of registered voters on Election Day.

When Phil Murphy was elected in 2017 the voter turnout was only 38.5%. In 2013 when Chris Christie was ushered into a second term over challenger Barbara Buono the turnout was a mere 39.6%. And when he challenged and beat incumbent Jon Corzine in 2009 New Jersey's voter turnout was 46.9%.

So if most registered voters don't care, it may be safe to say we care more about the latest A-Rod-J Lo controversy or what's getting canceled on Netflix. Which do New Jerseyans know more about, politics or pop culture?

On Monday's show, the day before the election, we set out to find out. We played a game called Politics vs. Pop Culture. If you didn't catch it, here are all the questions. See how you do. Then scroll past to find the questions with the answers.

QUESTIONS:

How many justices on the N.J. Supreme Court?

How many members of the Jonas Brothers?

How many members are there on the Joint Chiefs of Staff?

How many kids are there on "The Brady Bunch"?

Who was the first secretary of the treasury in the United States?

Who was Sarah Connor in "The Terminator"?

What was Eli Whitney known for inventing?

What was Elon Musk known for inventing?

What is the first “self-evident” truth in the Declaration of Independence?

What is the first line in “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey?

Where did the U.S. Senate first meet before moving to Philadelphia then to Washington, D.C.?

Where does Harry first meet Sally?

What war was fought in 1832 between the United States and Native Americans over territory in Illinois?

What movie depicted the downing of a helicopter in what was supposed to be a humanitarian mission in Mogadishu?

Which amendment to the U.S. Constitution brought about prohibition of alcohol?

Which street in Belmar brought about the name of Bruce Springsteen’s band?

In the United States, PACs raise and distribute money for candidates. What does PAC stand for?

MGK is a rapper who is dating Megan Fox. What does MGK stand for?

Who partnered with Walter Mondale as running mate for the 1984 White House bid?

Who partnered with Kurt Russel since 1983?

ANSWERS:

How many justices are on the N.J. Supreme Court? - 7

How many members of the Jonas Brothers? - 3

How many members are there on the Joint Chiefs of Staff? - 8

How many kids are there on "The Brady Bunch?" - 6

Who was the first secretary of the treasury in the United States? - Alexander Hamilton

Who was Sarah Connor in "The Terminator"? - Linda Hamilton

What was Eli Whitney known for inventing? - Cotton gin

What was Elon Musk known for inventing? - Tesla

What is the first “self-evident” truth in the Declaration of Independence? - That all men are created equal

What is the first line in “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey? - Just a small-town girl living in a lonely world

Where did the U.S. Senate first meet before moving to Philadelphia then to Washington,DC? - New York City

Where does Harry first meet Sally? - On an 18-hour car ride from Chicago to New York upon graduating from college

What war was fought in 1832 between the United States and Native Americans over territory in Illinois? - Black Hawk War

What movie depicted the downing of a helicopter in what was supposed to be a humanitarian mission in Mogadishu? - "Black Hawk Down"

Which amendment to the U.S. Constitution brought about the prohibition of alcohol? - 18th Amendment

Which street in Belmar brought about the name of Bruce Springsteen’s band? - E Street

In the United States, PACs raise and distribute money for candidates. What does PAC stand for? - Political Action Committee

MGK is a rapper who is dating Megan Fox. What does MGK stand for? - Machine Gun Kelly

Who partnered with Walter Mondale as running mate for the 1984 White House bid? - Geraldine Ferraro

Who partnered with Kurt Russel since 1983? - Goldie Hawn

