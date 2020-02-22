Police chase Holmdel car thieves for 15 miles up Parkway

HOLMDEL — Police chased car thieves to the Driscoll Bridge on the Garden State Parkway early Friday morning.

The suspects got into a vehicle on Cross Run Road near Huntley Road about 2 a.m. and took off when police attempted to stop them.

The vehicle headed onto the northbound Parkway where officers chased the vehicle for nearly 15 miles before breaking off their pursuit.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Spring Lake, according to police, who did not reveal how many people were in the car or provide a description of them.

Police issued another reminder to residents to lock vehicles and to not leave keys inside.

