On Monday's Dennis & Judi show, we tried to think of ways that we can hang out together this summer while social distancing. People called in with several activities that don’t require being up close and personal with other human beings.

We got a bunch of ideas — from fishing to archery and the like. But the one I think will really take off this summer is “fire pitting.”

The reason you’ve never heard of it is that I made up the term (I think). But I have seen so many ads for outdoor fire gizmos of all kinds in my inbox and my Instagram feed and in all of the home-improvement stores’ ads. This is what got me started thinking about how important this activity is going to be this summer. In general, New Jerseyans love sitting around a fire. This summer, it’s going to be even more enjoyable.

It was an ad that really caught my eye from a local small business that sold me: a picture of a beautiful custom-built fire pit with the words: “The perfect social distancing activity,” from a small business called Concrete Fire (they’re on Instagram @concrete_fire). And yes, I’m purposely giving them a plug because they are a very small business that can use our help. Plus, I really do think that they’re right: this is going to be something that’s going to bring us a lot of joy this summer.

Case in point: We have a fire pit (it’s old and neglected) and yet this is the first season that we’ve actually used it. We’ve used it often and that’s because it really is the perfect social distancing activity. I have friends who feel the same way. It’s a chill summer get-together without breaking the “rules.” If visitors come over you can all sit far apart, yet you can still hang out talk, chill, roast marshmallows and make S’mores..blah blah blah.

It’s a simple, intimate activity that gets you outside and brings you closer together with the people you love. During these unsettling times, isn’t that enough to keep you sane?

Photo from Solomon Fallas

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

