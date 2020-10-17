Picking our own Jersey-grown pumpkins

Halloween is coming up fast across New Jersey, and if you're like me, you'll be having a blast getting everything set for that spooky night. Luckily for us, there are many options in the Garden State where you can pick your own pumpkins while having a great time!

Recently I wrote about our trip to the apple orchards, and what a great day we had. What's nice about the place we went to is that they also had a pumpkin patch, so if you're looking for one stop picking you can definitely go that route.

So with that said, let's head back to the farm and get a few pumpkins.