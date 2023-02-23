Philadelphia Flower Show returns indoors for the 2023 season

🌻 The Philadelphia Flower Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first time in two years

🌻 The theme of the flower show this year is "The Garden Electric"

🌻 The show features hundreds of displays by premier floral and landscape designers

PHILADELPHIA — Whether you’re a gardener or you just appreciate beautiful flowers, The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show returns this year indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, located at 110 Arch Street.

From Mar. 4 through Mar. 12, the 2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, features stunning hundreds of displays by premier floral and landscape designers from around the world.

This year’s theme, “The Garden Electric,” brings what is described as the electrifying presence of today’s most dynamic designers of floral arrangements, lush gardens, and landscapes to visitors from all over.

“Started in 1829, the show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. In addition to acres of garden displays, the Flower Show hosts esteemed competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations, demonstrations, and special events,” according to the website.

Due to COVID-19, for the past two years, the Philadelphia Flower Show was held outside in FDR Park. But the show is back inside for the 2023 season.

The show welcomes back a number of past exhibitors and new ones.

Some exhibits include:

Florastruck (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) Florastruck (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) loading...

Florastruck: The 2023 Flower Show Entrance Garden — The entrance garden provides a bold display of flowers and plants. Immerse yourself in the sculptural style, playful scale, kinetic light, and electric color.

IllExotics (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) IllExotics (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) loading...

ILLExotics: This boutique shop specializes in uncommon plants like orchids and captive-bred fauna. The shop has created “Studio Exotica,” a Studio-54-inspired disco completely taken over by tropical foliage, and flowers, complete with a floral DJ, bartender, and dancers.

Apiary (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) Apiary (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) loading...

Apiary Studio: This landscape architecture firm will present an exhibit that explores themes of duality and contrast. The exhibit will showcase how gardens can be transformed at different times of the day by focusing on night gardens.

The show is open most days from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., until 8 pm on Mar. 4, Mar. 10, and Mar. 11, and until 6 p.m. on Mar. 12. Tickets are valid for one visit any day of the Show.

Ticket costs:

Adults: $43.50

Student (ages 18 to 24 with valid student ID): $30

Child (ages 5 to 17): $20

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of time on the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show website here.

Bringing the family? Purchase Family Fun Packs of 2 adult and 1 child tickets or 2 adult and 2 child tickets and receive a $7 discount per order.

NewFields (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) NewFields (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) loading...

Proceeds from ticket sales support PHS’s year-round work in the Greater Philadelphia region to advance the health and well-being of the community. The Flower Show also helps fund thousands of trees that PHS plants each year, the design and maintenance of free public gardens, and the support of more than 170 community gardens in the region.

According to the website, proceeds also provide low-cost programming for people to learn about produce gardening to have access to fresh food.

Feel free to shop the marketplace or visit the PHS Shop for 2023 Flower Show merchandise. The New Makers Market will feature local artisans and one-of-a-kind wares.

At Butterflies Live!, there will be kiosks set up featuring butterfly gifts.

Where can I eat?

Whether you’re looking for grab-and-go items, a sit-down meal, or other treats, the PA Convention Center vendors and Flower Show food vendors have you covered.

However, on the street level of the center, there is Dunkin’ and other restaurants near the Grand Concourse area.

More eateries can be found on Arch, 11th, 12th, and Race Streets.

Just across from the Convention Center is the world-famous Reading Terminal Market which offers more than 100 food stands with almost every cuisine from around the globe.

TreeLine Designz (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) TreeLine Designz (Photo Credit: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show) loading...

How do I get to the Philadelphia Flower Show?

Going by car is almost always best.

From Northern and Western Suburbs: Take I-76 East to Exit 344 to I-676 East. Follow signs for Central Philadelphia. Take I-676 East and exit at Broad Street/Route 611 (2nd exit). You will be on Vine Street. Follow Vine Street to 12 Street (4 traffic lights). You will see the entrances to the Convention Center.

From I-95 Southbound, North Jersey/New York: Take I-95 South to Exit 22 for Central Philadelphia I-676. Stay in the left lane of this exit. Follow signs for 676 West to the 1st exit (Broad Street). This exit brings up to 15th Street. Get into the left lane and follow the sign for 611/Broad Street and make a left turn onto Vine Street. Follow signs for Vine Street/PA Convention Center. Make a right onto 12th Street. The entrance to the Convention Center are located two blocks ahead at the corners of 12th and Arch Streets.

From I-95 Northbound: Take I-95 North to Exit 22 for Central Philadelphia I-676. Stay in the left lane of this exit. Follow signs for 676 West to the 1st exit (Broad Street). This exit brings you up to 15th Street. Get in the left lane and follow the signs for 611/Broad Street and make a left turn onto Vine Street. Follow signs for the Vine Street/PA Convention Center. Make a right onto 12th Street. The entrances will be on 12th and Arch Streets.

So, stop and smell the roses and enjoy all the flowers!

Some of New Jersey's Native Plants New Jersey has more than 2,000 native plants in the state. But 350 of them are in a searchable database at www.jerseyyards.org. Here are some native plants you can find in the Garden State, some perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies and others for yard beauty.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.