Pennsauken, NJ, school bus driver hits teen, flees scene

A South Jersey bus driver could be facing serious charges after hitting a teenager on a bike, then fleeing the scene.

Pennsauken Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:30 p.m.

There were no students on the bus when police say the driver hit the cyclist.

Facebook/Pennsauken Police Facebook/Pennsauken Police loading...

The teen has been identified by 6ABC TV as 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez.

In an interview, an emotional Rodriguez said it was all very scary. "I could have died," he said.

The teens injuries were minor, but his arm was in a sling when he spoke with an ABC reporter.

Initially, the driver did stop, and had a brief conversation with Rodriguez, but then got back into the bus and left the scene.

Police say they have identified the driver and the company the driver works for. Both are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been announced, yet, but Pennsauken Police Captain Gerry Henkel says the driver should have known better.

"Something happened, she was aware of it, and she chose to leave," Henkel told 6ABC, "You wouldn't expect it from a bus driver."

If you saw any part of the incident, police investigators would like to speak with you.

You are asked to call Sgt. Kern or Officer Matos of the Pennsauken Police Traffic Division at (856) 488-0080 Ext. 2015.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey