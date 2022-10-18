NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology.

On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles.

Smaller bins cost $2,500 while high-capacity models cost $4,400, each, as reported by Paterson Press.

Paterson’s order for 200 bins would be installed around the city’s shopping districts.

Solar trash cans with self compactors (BigBelly.com) Solar trash cans with self compactors (BigBelly.com) loading...

Four years ago, Bloomfield invested in the same brand of smart-technology compacting waste bins produced by Bigbelly Solutions Inc.

Also by early 2018, Montclair had purchased 70 such bins, each with a capacity for holding 150 gallons of trash, from the same Massachusetts-based company.

Among the earliest adopters, Jersey City and Hoboken installed the self-compacting trash bins in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

Each receptacle auto-generates email and online notifications to the Department of Public Works when it needs to be emptied.

Solar trash cans with self compactors (BigBelly.com) Paterson which NJ cities have Solar trash cans with self compactors (BigBelly.com) loading...

As reported by Paterson Press, a couple of Council members voted against the purchase, voicing skepticism that the price tag would be worth it.

The council also approved four other uses for the UEZ money on Oct. 11, including $500,000 to hire companies to clean commercial areas.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.