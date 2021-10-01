Paterson, NJ, promises fix to disgusting school lunches
Paterson Public School officials are promising better food for students after a photo of "lunch" served to elementary students at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Complex started circulating on twitter.
The photo was even retweeted by Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights leader.
That caught the attention of Paterson Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer, who called a press conference to address the matter.
Shafer assured parents she was not happy with the quality of the food, and is ordering retraining of school staff on how to provide not just a nutritious meal, but one that is appetizing. “My message to them is simple," Shafer said, "If you wouldn’t eat it yourself don’t serve it to our students.”
Unlike many districts in New Jersey, Paterson does not contract out meal services. Local district employees prepare the meals that are served to students.
Similar issues about food quality has arisen in districts around the state. In Woodbridge, parents launched a change.org petition calling for the district to hire a new food vendor, after kids reported reported being served green hot dogs, moldy burgers and frozen sandwiches.
However, Woodbridge has renewed its contract with food vendor Chartwells after the company promised to provide a better lunch experience for students.