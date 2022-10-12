Paterson, NJ police shooting leaves carjacking suspect dead

PATERSON — An investigation has been launched after a Paterson cop shot and killed a man during a series of attempted carjackings, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The accused carjacker was shot shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

According to authorities, Paterson police were called to a crash at 4:12 p.m. near Straight and Van Houten streets. One driver, a man, ran from the scene.

Armed with what appeared to be a handgun, the man tried to enter several other vehicles, officials said. A Paterson officer saw the attempted carjackings and ran after him, starting a foot chase.

The Attorney General did not say what exactly prompted the shooting, stating only that the officer fired his weapon at some point during the encounter.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m. Police recovered an apparent firearm near his body.

An investigation into the shooting is underway as required by an Attorney General directive.

This is at least the third police-involved shooting in Paterson within the last year.

A man was shot early on the morning of June 11 after police responded to the sound of gunfire near Garrison Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office. Another man, later identified as Thelonious McKnight, 25, was fatally shot by police on Dec. 29, 2021. The Attorney General said in January that McKnight was armed with a handgun.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...