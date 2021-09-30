PATERSON — Two city residents are each charged with multiple offenses for an alleged series of attacks on a young boy, spread out over a year's time.

In a release Thursday, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said it interviewed multiple witnesses, including the now-7-year-old boy himself, resulting in the arrests Wednesday of Davon Burton, 26, and Demetries Page, 24.

The child reported that the alleged assaults occurred at Burton and Page's residence in Paterson on "several occasions" between September 2020 and September 2021, according to the release.

The charges against Burton and Page are identical: second- and third-degree aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Burton and Page are currently held at the Passaic County Jail pending a state hearing on pretrial detention for both.

The prosecutor's office asks anyone with additional information to contact them via their tip line, 1-877-370-PCPO.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

