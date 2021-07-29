Paterson, NJ man sexually abused teen multiple times, authorities say
PATERSON — Authorities say they've arrested and charged a city resident who sexually abused a teenager on multiple occasions.
Noe Hernandez-Quintana, 37, was arrested on July 28 after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit.
According to the prosecutor's office, authorities received information on June 7 from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency that a 15-year-old disclosed being sexually abused by Hernandez-Quintana.
The teen was interviewed, as were multiple witnesses, and the investigation revealed that the defendant sexually abused the victim at a home in Passaic between 2019 and 2020, the prosecutor's office said.
Hernandez-Quintana has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Beyond jail time, Hernandez-Quintana is subject to parole supervision for life and Megan's Law registration requirements if convicted.
Hernandez-Quintana is currently being detained at Passaic County Jail. The prosecutor's office has filed a motion for the pretrial detention of the defendant.
