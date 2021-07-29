Paterson, NJ man sexually abused teen multiple times, authorities say

Noe Hernandez-Quintana, of Paterson, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child. (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

PATERSON — Authorities say they've arrested and charged a city resident who sexually abused a teenager on multiple occasions.

Noe Hernandez-Quintana, 37, was arrested on July 28 after an investigation conducted by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit.

According to the prosecutor's office, authorities received information on June 7 from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency that a 15-year-old disclosed being sexually abused by Hernandez-Quintana.

The teen was interviewed, as were multiple witnesses, and the investigation revealed that the defendant sexually abused the victim at a home in Passaic between 2019 and 2020, the prosecutor's office said.

Hernandez-Quintana has been charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Beyond jail time, Hernandez-Quintana is subject to parole supervision for life and Megan's Law registration requirements if convicted.

Hernandez-Quintana is currently being detained at Passaic County Jail. The prosecutor's office has filed a motion for the pretrial detention of the defendant.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts

Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
