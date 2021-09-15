Paterson, NJ man accused of breaking 4-month-old’s ribs
PATERSON — A city resident is charged with child abuse and neglect in an incident that landed an infant in a local hospital with broken ribs.
According to a release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, witnesses told authorities that Narciso Alejandro, 22, caused the injuries to the four-month-old child at a residence in Paterson in August.
The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency had been notified that the child presented a number of broken ribs upon examination at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, according to the release.
Alejandro is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree child abuse and neglect, and contempt of court.
Following his arrest Monday, Alejandro is being held at the Passaic County Jail pending a forthcoming detention hearing this week.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.