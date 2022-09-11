Paterson, NJ fire trucks collide responding to blaze, 8 injured

PATERSON — Eight firefighters are hospitalized and three are in serious condition after two fire trucks crashed into each other while responding to a building fire.

The two engines were on their way to a second-alarm fire around 5:30 p.m. at the Targets Closeout furniture store on Main Street, North Jersey.com reported. Cell phone video shows that as one truck turned left at the intersection of Broadway and Straight Street, it was hit by the other truck.

One vehicle crashed into a tree while the other was sent into a Golden Mango supermarket.

Paterson police and fire Director Jerry Speziale said on social media that eight firefighters were hospitalized. Three of the victims are in serious condition.

Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott told NorthJersey.com that the three firefighters in serious condition suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hackensack Fire Department assisted in clearing the scene of the crash and wished the victims a "speed recovery."

The fire at the Targets Closeout was reportedly brought under control in around 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. McDermott told NorthJersey.com that the cause of the blaze was likely lithium-ion batteries inside the store, but the investigation is ongoing.

A request for an update from the Paterson mayor's office was not immediately returned Sunday morning.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

