Parents are naming their children Covid and Corona

Here’s a trend that better not catch on in New Jersey. With the United States being the hardest hit in the coronavirus pandemic and New Jersey being the second worst state in the country for it, imagine you show up for kindergarten five years from now and your name is Corona.

Or Covid.

Just try to make any friends after this virus has wrought such damage to people’s lives and the state’s economy. Last picked for kickball for sure.

But in some places that’s exactly what’s happening. Reports from India say a couple, Preeti and Vinay Verma, chose to name their twins Covid and Corona to remember this pandemic. Nice going guys. I hope they have decent psychotherapists in India. In the Philippines it’s said parents there are doing this as well, with one child being named Covid Bryant as an homage to both the virus and the passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Wouldn’t Covid Kobe have a better ring to it?

Anyway, I’m not sure I trust these stories. Then again if Penn Jillette can name his daughter Moxie CrimeFighter and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz could name his son Bronx Mowgli then anything can be true.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.