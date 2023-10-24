Devastating — Did Panera lemonade kill NJ student?
🍋 Lawsuit alleges lemonade sold by Panera Bread killed a Penn State student
🍋 Charged Lemonade contains high levels of caffeine
🍋 Panera is promising an investigation
A New Jersey couple is alleging that Panera Bread's "dangerous" Charged Lemonade killed their daughter.
Sarah Katz was 21-years-old and attending the University of Pennsylvania when she bought a Charged Lemonade from a Panera Bread location in Philadelphia. Hours later, her parents say, she went into cardiac arrest and died at a local hospital.
The issue, Katz' parents claim in a lawsuit, is that Charged Lemonade contains more caffeine than a Red Bull and Monster energy drink combined, but carries no warning about the high level of chemical stimulants.
At the age of 5, Katz was diagnosed with a heart condition called QT syndrome type 1. It is a relatively common defect of the hearts electrical system that can cause skipped beats and irregular heart rhythms. It can be effectively managed with medication and lifestyle changes.
Because Sarah had this condition, her parents, who live in Jersey City, say she never consumed energy drinks. Had Panera Bread been clear about the caffeine in their Charged Lemonade, Sarah's parents say, she would have never ordered it.
The lawsuit says Charged Lemonade is a "dangerous energy drink," but it was sold "side-by-side with all of Panera’s non-caffeinated and/or less caffeinated drinks."
Sarah's college roommate and close friend, Victoria Rose Conroy told NBC News if Sarah had known what was in the lemonade, she "wouldn't have touched it with a 10-foot pole." "She was very, very vigilant about what she needed to do to keep herself safe," Conroy said.
In court documents filed Monday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, the suit claims Panera's Charged Lemonade should warn of "any potentially dangerous effects, even the life-threatening effects on blood pressure, heart rate, and/or brain function."
A spokesperson for Panera Bread issued a statement to NBC that promised a quick and thorough investigation.
"We were very saddened to learn this morning about the tragic passing of Sarah Katz, and our hearts go out to her family," the statement said.
