Pandemic still taking a toll on NJ parents struggling with childcare
A new survey finds the COVID pandemic continues to impact New Jersey parents with children under the age of 3, and limit their childcare options.
The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll finds that 65% of parents had their children in some kind of daycare while 45% relied on a relative.
The poll found that parents of young children have also faced other struggles because of the pandemic, including 34% who had hours reduced, 19% who had their pay cut and 14% who lost their jobs.
The FDU poll also found 64% of parents reported their son or daughter was out of child care at some point since the beginning of this year because of the COVID pandemic, with the average time missed at 5.9 weeks.
This survey was funded by The Nicholson Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in New Jersey.
The online survey was designed to provide estimates of adults in New Jersey with children aged 36 months old and younger. Online interviews were conducted May 27 through June 8, with 764 adults residing in the Garden State.
