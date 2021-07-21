A new survey finds the COVID pandemic continues to impact New Jersey parents with children under the age of 3, and limit their childcare options.

The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll finds that 65% of parents had their children in some kind of daycare while 45% relied on a relative.

Of the parents without childcare arrangements, about 54% were stay-at-home parents while 25% were worried about cost and another 23% were worried about COVID health risks.

Rich Higginson, the director of consumer research at the FDU Poll, said the pandemic also has an impact on mental health, with 63% of parents saying that their child being out of care has caused additional stress in their life.

The poll found that parents of young children have also faced other struggles because of the pandemic, including 34% who had hours reduced, 19% who had their pay cut and 14% who lost their jobs.

The FDU poll also found 64% of parents reported their son or daughter was out of child care at some point since the beginning of this year because of the COVID pandemic, with the average time missed at 5.9 weeks.

This survey was funded by The Nicholson Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations in New Jersey.

The online survey was designed to provide estimates of adults in New Jersey with children aged 36 months old and younger. Online interviews were conducted May 27 through June 8, with 764 adults residing in the Garden State.

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is listed at $16.9 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019.