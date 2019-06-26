Pack your patience! More in NJ plan to travel this 4th of July

More than 1.4 million New Jerseyans plan to travel for the long 4th of July holiday weekend from Wednesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 7, according to AAA. That's a nearly 4% increase from last year and even higher than this past Memorial Day weekend getaway.

AAA Midatlantic spokeswoman Tracy Noble said there has been a decrease in fuel prices, which is going to put more people on the roadways. Plus strong economic variables mean people are ready to travel and they are going to do so in force.

She said gas prices are sitting at about $2.74 a gallon in New Jersey, which is down about 15 cents per gallon from this time a year ago. Noble added that gas prices have come down between 10 and 20 cents per gallon within in the last month and this trend is expected to continue. That means more people travel when gas prices are lower.

For New Jerseyans, automobile travel leads the way this Independence Day holiday weekend. Noble said 1.1 million (83%) travelers will drive to their destination, an increase of 3.9% over 2018.

Air travel is also seeing quite a bit of an increase: Up 9% to 124,000 folks flying to their destination over the course of the red, white and blue holiday weekend.

About 111,000 (8%) New Jerseyans will use other modes of transportation for their getaway.

AAA is expecting increased traffic on the major arteries to get to the shore destinations, the state's top spot for vacationers.

"We just want to remind folks to plan alternate routes if they can," Noble said. "Take a more scenic route and remember to pack some patience."

She said it's so important to make sure cars are travel-ready. Before setting off on the big trip, check to make sure tires are properly inflated, make sure the battery is good working order and fluid levels should be filled.

AAA is expected to rescue about 9,100 motorists over the course of the long July 4th holiday weekend.

