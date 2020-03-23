PA Gov. Wolf issues stay-at-home order for hardest-hit counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering residents of Pennsylvania's hardest-hit areas to stay home to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds and caused six deaths statewide.

He also shuttered schools statewide for an additional two weeks.

Noting that Philadelphia already ordered residents to remain home, Wolf issued the stay-at-home order for Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties around the city; for Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh; and for Monroe County in the Pocono Mountains.

The order goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Those counties account for 75% of Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wolf has imposed progressively tougher measures as state officials say the pandemic threatens to swamp hospitals and spike the death toll.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)