Our hotel in Puerto Rico was packed with history and Jerseyans

I’ve been dying to talk about the Puerto Rico trip we took a few weeks ago since I realized that we all need to rediscover it as the perfect destination for New Jerseyans. It's proximity, relative affordability, weather, and a thousand other details make it a must-visit vacation spot. Now that my kids are grown, I no longer have to look for the cruises and all-inclusives and can travel the way I like to in a less kiddie-centric environment.

When we looked for a getaway, we chose Puerto Rico specifically for two reasons: at the time, the CDC required a negative covid test to return to the US from other countries and Puerto Rico was exempt from that rule. Also, we had heard about this amazingly beautiful historic hotel, the Condado Vanderbilt and, having fallen in love with Puerto Rico years ago, decided now was the time to rediscover it.

When we arrived in Puerto Rico we realized that the hotel was filled with New Yorkers and New Jerseyans, all looking to escape the cold and the feeling of isolation that COVID lockdowns caused. Although the hotel followed all COVID protocols, paradise can always get your mind off a global pandemic.

To even further cement the Jersey connection, Chris Christie was there giving a private reception and talk about his book, Let Me Finish. The hotel was amazing and not only is Puerto Rico a destination that is so close to New Jersey, but the safety and security of being in an American territory with American currency and American citizens, laws and customs made us feel so at home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.