Online courses, help with job placement, interview skill training — and it’s free

New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development One-Stop Career Centers are still closed for in-person services because of the pandemic, but they are operating virtually.

And state Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said you don’t have to be a tech-savvy computer whiz to take advantage of a wide variety of programs, services and training.

“It’s definitely a great time for workers right now because of the demand but it’s never a bad time to increase your skill-set, to gain new credentials or certificates," he said.

Asaro-Angelo pointed out “some of this stuff is as easy as setting up an appointment for somebody to call you, to talk to you about workforce services for job placement, interview coaching, help finding a new line of work or support after a layoff.”

He noted the careerservices.nj.gov website offers a job openings search option and more than 5,000 online courses. More than 13,000 residents have taken these courses.

Over the past nine months more than a quarter of a million New Jerseyans have used the virtual One-Stops.

He also said while the One-Stop Career Centers remain closed for now. “we’re actually working on a plan to bring our employees back to our worksite on a hybrid schedule at some point. But unlike other agencies, we can deliver all of our services 100% online and by phone and email.”

