One woman’s tale of what it’s like to be an ICU nurse right now

Recently we took calls from people asking if they already personally knew someone who had contracted COVID-19. The very first caller was a woman who knew plenty in as personal a way as you can.

She’s their ICU nurse.

What’s it like on these front lines? She talked about the fear of doing her job, having to be hands on with these patients who have the very thing that has scared the world into isolation. Not to mention the fear of bringing this home to her own family and how it’s changed things with them.

As you listen to her phone call, keep in mind this was days ago and the situation for these heroes working inside our hospitals is about to get exponentially tougher.

