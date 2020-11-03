For me, I've made a conscious decision to resist the propaganda and fake science behind wearing a mask. That decision has enabled me to find another way to make sure there is food in the house and even though my wife Jodi would do most of the shopping, we have enjoyed the online and cheap ordering from our local grocery store. Why take the time to drive, park and fight with the cart and loading bags? It's only a $4 charge plus tipping the driver and within two hours, my groceries are at my doorstep.

The interesting thing is that we're also spending less because instead of grabbing the shiny packaging for junk food we really don't need, we're going to the laptop with a list and sticking to it. Lockdown or not, our shopping habits have changed for good.

One thing that won't change, regardless of the propaganda from Fauci and others, is I will continue to shake hands when I see someone for the first time. With work being done on our house we've had many people in and out over the past month and I shake every one of their hands when they enter my home. Several have actually thanked me for reminding them that there are those of us holding onto normal despite all the panicking and fear mongering driven by most news outlets.

So, what about you? Are you one of the #Normals?

