LAKEWOOD — About 24-hours after gunshots were fired inside a banquet hall in the downtown area at least one person was stabbed at a bar located inside the Lakewood Country Club, very early Sunday.

One person was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries for the incident at Maggie's Sports Bar & Arcade club on Country Club Road just off County Line Road around 1:50 a.m., police told the Lakewood Scoop .

According to the Maggie's website there are three bars inside the country club: Maggie's Underground, Maggie's Uptown and Maggie's Tiki Bar. It's not clear in which club the stabbing occurred.

Lakewood Police did not immediately return a message.

At least six rounds were fired about 1 a.m. outside a banquet hall located on the second floor of the El Oaxaqueno Supermarket on Clifton Avenue in Lakewood early Saturday morning following a fight, according to Lakewood Police, who said it wasn't clear if anyone was struck.

Police said they found found evidence of gunfire in the rear parking lot and saw several cars damaged by bullets. Witnesses said the shots were fired by one of three males who left the area in a gray or silver sedan headed toward First Street, according to police.

