Fight leads to gunfire outside Lakewood banquet hall, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Shots were fired after a fight at a banquet hall early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police that at least six rounds were fired about 1 a.m. outside the banquet hall, which is located on the second floor of the El Oaxaqueno Supermarket on Clifton Avenue.

Police said management reported a fight inside the banquet hall but they were not aware of gunfire.

Police said they found found evidence of gunfire in the rear parking lot and saw several cars damaged by bullets. Witnesses said the shots were fired by one of three males who left the area in a gray or silver sedan headed toward First Street, according to police.

The suspects, who have not been identified, are considered armed and dangerous by police.

Police said one of the men was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue denim pants and a baseball cap. Another man was reported to be wearing a white sweatshirt, blue denim pants and a white baseball cap. The third possible suspect was seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue denim pants and a black baseball cap.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 732-363-0200 ext. 5317.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

