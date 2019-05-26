One dead inside car that crashed into NJ house – report

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Somerset) — One person is dead and a second injured in a double shooting Saturday night after which at least one victim was found inside a car that drove into a house.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News a car drove into a house on Foxwood Drive around 11 p.m. with one person trapped inside the vehicle with a bullet wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The vehicle was described by police as being "severely damaged." The extent of injuries to anyone inside the home or damage to the home was not known.

A second person inside the car also had a bullet wound, but got to a hospital for treatment of his injury, according to the same report. No hospital is located in the immediate area of Foxwood Drive.

The names of those involved in that incident have not been disclosed by police.

Franklin Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return messages.

It is the second fatal shooting in the township in a week.

In a separate incident, Police still are looking for whoever fired multiple shots into a large gathering at Naaman Williams Park around 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, that left David D. Anderson of Franklin Township dead, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Anderson was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died from from his injuries, authorities said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5