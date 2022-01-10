Same-sex marriage is officially on the books as a legal act in the Garden State.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Monday that codifies marriage equality in New Jersey law — up until now, since 2013, same-sex marriages had been permitted only through state and federal court decisions.

“New Jersey is stronger and fairer when every member of our LGBTQ+ family is valued and given equal protection under the law,” Murphy said. “I am honored to sign legislation that represents our New Jersey values and codifies marriage equality into state law.”

The legislation was cleared by the full Senate (35-4) and Assembly (53-10-4) on Dec. 20. With the law in place, same-sex marriage would continue to exist in New Jersey if state and federal court rulings were to be overturned.

"This new law is just one more step to show we continue to stand strong against discrimination and prejudice, and we seek to create a New Jersey that is inclusive and unified for all people," said Assemblywoman Joann Downey, D-Monmouth.

Garden State Equality said securing marriage equality for same-sex couples and their families has been a labor of love for the organization for nearly 20 years.

"Our community can now sleep tight knowing that their relationships are cemented in New Jersey's statutory law books," said Thomas Prol, GSE executive committee member.

