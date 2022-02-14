Off-duty cop killed in Ocean County, NJ car crash

LAKEWOOD — A off-duty law enforcement officer died in a car crash early Monday morning.

Lakewood police spokesman Gregory Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 an officer died from his injuries in the crash on Shorrock Road.

Staffordsmith did not disclose the officer's identity or the circumstances of the crash but said he was not a Lakewood officer.

Additional questions were referred to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the crash, said the officer hit a concrete wall around 4 a.m.

Concrete wall reportedly struck by an off-duty law enforcement officer. The officer was not from Lakewood 2/14/22 Concrete wall reportedly struck by an off-duty law enforcement officer. The officer was not from Lakewood 2/14/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7