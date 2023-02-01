NY looks to raise speed limit across the state

I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?

According to WROC, the current state law caps all speed limits at 55 miles per hour on roads, highways, parkways, or bridges. Some interstates will allow you go up to 65 MPH. If you're within city limits, they'll will keep you at 30-45 MPH.

History

In August 1995, then-Governor George Pataki raised the state's speed limit from 55 to 65 mph across nearly 1,369 miles of eligible highway. Pataki said the measure was to "improve travel times, enable businesses to ship products between cities faster, and enhance overall transportation mobility and reliability on New York’s roadways."

Pataki would later increase the speed limit on an additional 134 miles of highway in 2004, including parts of Interstate 684 in Putnam and Westchester Counties, and State Route 17 from the Sullivan/Orange County line to Interstate 87.

Life in the Fast Lane

WROC says that NY Senator Thomas O’Mara, from the 58th District in the Southern Tier, has proposed to raise the state's speed limits on highways to 70 MPH. If the bill gets passed, the new speed limits would go into effect immediately.

But speed demons beware, there's also another proposed bill that would mandate speed assistance technology on new vehicles in the state.

According to the NY DMV, a 1999 study on the system-wide effects of the 65 mph speed limit in New York State demonstrated no negative impact on safety. Currently, the highest speed limit in the country is 85 mph which is posted on a single stretch of tollway in exurban areas outside Austin, Texas.