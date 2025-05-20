We only have so many vacation days in our crazy, busy lives. No one wants them wasted on a dud.

That’s where TripAdvisor comes in.

TripAdvisor’s Annual Summer Travel Index finds the most popular destinations for getaways.

They say they’re the world’s largest travel guidance platform and this year they discovered what people are seeking most is a mix of historic metropolitan cities and relaxing beach stays for both international and domestic travel.

Hmmm… but where to go?

New Jersey summer destinations

Not only do they have great suggestions but one of them domestically is right here in our Garden State.

It’s a shore town.

North Wildwood

The Jersey shore town to make their domestic destination list is North Wildwood.

It came in as a hot prospect in their list of fastest growing destinations year over year. Known not only for its free beaches, amusement parks and boardwalks, it also has the beauty of the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse.

North Wildwood received a 4.7 out of 5 with 600 reviews. It’s also known for its bars and great restaurants.

Other worthwhile domestic destinations to make TripAdvisor’s list were Las Vegas, NV, Myrtle beach, SC, and Ocean City, MD. But you don’t have to drive forever to get to North Wildwood.

Just remember, if you go, “Watch the tramcar please…watch the tramcar please…”

