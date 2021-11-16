WAYNE — Trying to make a "non-routine school year" feel more routine for students, township Public Schools Superintendent Mark Toback is bringing back "Wellness Weekends" on three occasions during the current academic year, the first of which is coming up over next week's Thanksgiving break.

The concept, which Toback first introduced in the district in 2018 according to a Patch report, has also been tried out in Denville, Princeton, West Windsor-Plainsboro and Woodbridge, as NJ.com reported.

In a recent letter, Toback said that Wellness Weekends "represent a break away from school responsibilities" during which students will "not have any obligations to the school district."

That means no homework should be assigned by teachers during these three particular weekends, and no tests or quizzes will be given, nor projects due, immediately before or after each multi-day period.

The three Wellness Weekends designated by Toback are Nov. 24 through 28, covering the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Sunday after; Feb. 18 through 21, 2022, a Friday-to-Monday period that covers the district's "winter recess" and ends on Presidents' Day; and May 27 through 30, Memorial Day weekend.

Toback wrote that the district hopes this focus on student and staff wellness leads to "healthier students, employees, and families."

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

