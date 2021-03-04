No Hoboken LepreCon crawl this year because of COVID

Remember the SantaCon pub crawl that was canceled in December due to the pandemic? It’s happening again in Hoboken with the LepreCon bar crawl.

The annual March pub crawl is an unofficial event to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day that attracts throngs of partiers and lots of problems. Police get hundreds of calls, lots of chaos and a good number of arrests.

Not this year.

The police have been monitoring social media for weeks and no event is being talked about and no tickets are being sold. And Mayor Ravi Bhalla couldn’t be happier.

“The cancellation of LepreCon is welcome news given that we are still in the middle of a global health crisis. I thank the many business owners who have been in regular contact with my office and have refused to participate in this unsanctioned event,” he told NJ.com.

Even without the pandemic the LepreCon had lost some steam lately. Only 4 bars participated last year. Which is no doubt a blessing in disguise to many other Hoboken businesses who would rather not deal with this annual nonsense.

If your idea of a good time is drinking from early in the day right through until late in the night there’s something wrong with you. The bar crawls are fights waiting to happen. If you need to worship puking drunk at the beer tap altar to feel a part of things you really need to check your FOMO at the door and reassess.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.