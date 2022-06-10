NJ&#8217;s new COVID dashboard graphic: How boosted is your town?

NJ’s new COVID dashboard graphic: How boosted is your town?

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard

New Jersey appears to have thrown a new wrinkle into its COVID-19 data dashboard this week.

Those who go to covid19.nj.gov for updated information about the coronavirus and the ongoing pandemic may have been surprised to see a new subcategory under the first tab, "Vaccination Overview."

That tab still begins with two side-by-side, town-by-town maps of the Garden State, showing first the percentage of the population with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and then those who have completed their primary series, either through a second shot of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Get our free mobile app
New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Until this week, a right-arrow click brought users directly to a breakdown of how many people are vaccinated in New Jersey, by age, gender, and race or ethnicity.

But now sandwiched in between is a new map, that of "persons with at least one booster/additional dose." As with the original maps, this one is shaded lightest to darkest the higher the percentage of the population goes, and accounts for the fact that vaccines have not yet been approved in the U.S. for children under age 5.

The state clarifies that "booster" doses are those given to individuals with healthy immune systems, while "additional" doses have been offered to people with compromised immunity.

From tiny Tavistock to towns with tens of thousands of residents like Westfield and West Windsor, 11 New Jersey municipalities currently boast a more than 70% boosted population — or the same percentage Gov. Phil Murphy had originally set as a baseline for the state's adult population to get fully vaccinated a year ago.

Tavistock, Camden County — 100%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Haddonfield, Camden County — 72%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Millburn, Essex County — 72%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

South Orange, Essex County — 72%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

West Windsor, Mercer County — 72%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Chatham Twp., Morris County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Glen Ridge, Essex County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Glen Rock, Bergen County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Maplewood, Essex County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Pennington, Mercer County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Westfield, Union County — 71%

New Jersey COVID-19 Data Dashboard
loading...

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked

A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top