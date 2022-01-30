NJ’s Big Snow indoor skiing still out of commission

When it comes to skiing, you won’t find me there. Yes I’ve tried, and just picture Charlie Brown trying to kick a football.

But this is about you, not me.

So if you’re a skier, embrace the snow we just got and hope it lasts a while. That’s because Big Snow, New Jersey’s indoor skiing at American Dream Mall in the Meadowlands, is still not back.

Big Snow, if you don’t know, is a 180,000 square foot snow park complete with three slopes. It opened in December of 2019 but closed four months ago when a predawn fire broke out at the facility.

While they’ve never shared what exactly was damaged, whatever needed to be repaired or replaced just isn’t coming together. They hoped to be reopened just after Halloween. When that didn’t happen they believed they would be open shortly after the new year. Here we are at the end of January and they’ve announced they just don’t know when.

Like so many of us waiting for a new car to be delivered or an appliance or any one of a thousand other things, they are the victims of manufacturing delays and supply chain issues.

Their retail and repair shops are still open but it’s doubtful many are making the trek to American Dream just for that.

A spokesperson told NJ.com, “While we don’t have a firm reopening date for the slope to share yet, our team is working hard to get us back sliding on snow together at Big SNOW. Once we have a date we can confidently commit to, we will share it with our community.”

So skiers in New Jersey will be grateful for the natural snow we just received and probably hoping for more.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

