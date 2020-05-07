NJ woman to run 100 miles on a treadmill to raise money for masks

One of the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic is road racing, but a New Jersey nursing student is going to use a treadmill to run and raise money.

As reported on MyCentralJersey.com, Rachel Belmont, a nursing student at Rutgers, is going to run 100 miles to raise money for masks.

MyCentralJersey.com reports Rachel has run two “ultra-marathons” so far, the most recent in November, but those were outdoors. This one will be indoors and only feature one runner. Belmont has teamed up with LiquidSky Sports (she is also an avid skydiver), a company that has started making medical masks, to raise money for masks. For every $20 raised, one mask will be purchased and one mask will be donated by the company.

The GoFundMe page has already raised $2,000, and you can donate here. She is planning on running the approximately 24 hour race on her treadmill on May 16th, starting at 6:00 am.

Her run is part of a nation wide virtual run called the Blazing 7’s Virtual 100 Miler. The masks that are purchased (and donated) will be distributed throughout the Tr-state area.

