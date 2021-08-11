NJ woman dies – Lawyer blames hospital refusing treatment (Opinion)

Attorney John Coyle joined me on the show today to share a very sad and frightening story about a New Jersey hospital patient. His client's mom was hospitalized with COVID.

According to the family attorney, her primary care physician prescribed Ivermectin which has been shown to be very effective against COVID and has saved lives, according to a rising number of doctors across the world.

Intubated in the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, the hospital refused to treat the dying mom with the prescribed Ivermectin, which according to Attorney John Coyle, led to a court hearing as the family sued to force the hospital to follow the primary care doc.

A spokeswoman for the hospital did not return New Jersey 101.5's request for a response on Wednesday.

During the hearing on Tuesday, August 10, his client's mother died.

She died with her daughter fighting every minute to get the hospital to help.

She died while the family attorney was in court fighting the beast of corporate hospital administrators.

She died while her own physician could not get her the potentially life saving treatment because of the corporate administrative wall that seems to represent more and more hospitals every day.

Listening to the emotion in John's voice, you really get an understanding of how serious the erosion of medical freedom has become.

We are losing our rights as individual Americans.

We are losing the ability to protect our families when they are isolated by the corrupt corporate elites in long term facilities or even in local hospitals. Who speaks for the kids, grandparents and patients who may live to share long and robust lives if they don't get caught up in the net of corrupt bureaucracy?

On the front of medical freedom, Attorney's John Coyle and Dana Wefer have taken the lead and are charging ahead.

On the other side of the medical freedom fight is attorney Bruce Afran, who is suing the governor and the state over the mask mandate for kids.

He has science, parental rights and civil liberties on his side, but in today's world of corupt courts and government, who knows how it will play out.

Listen to my conversation with Bruce here:

There are only a few legislators in Trenton who are with us in the fight against the corrupt tyranny that has used fear and ignorance over coronavirus to destroy our culture, community and our liberty. Senator Mike Doherty and Senator Joe Pennachio have been outspoken from the beginning.

Senator Doherty joined me on the show. You can hear his impassioned call to hold Murphy Accountable here:

This is not a political fight. This is a war to retake our communities from the corrupt and criminal elites currently in charge. This is not a time to be neutral.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

