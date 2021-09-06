‘Stay at home mom’ in NJ charged with creating child porn

Authorities say a woman from New Jersey has been charged with producing, distributing and advertising images of child sexual abuse.

Dominique Saczawa, 31, of Sparta, is facing a count of production of child pornography, a count of distribution of child pornography and a count of advertisement of child pornography.

Dailyvoice.com reports Saczawa has a drug-related criminal history that goes back about 10 years. That publication says she has a young son and she describes herself online as a "stay-at-home mom."

Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said Saczawa "used a web-based application to share images and videos depicting the sexual assault of a child, and to solicit others to share similar content."

According to the federal complaint, an undercover agent joined a group chat in which Saczawa was a member.

The complaint said that Saczawa told the undercover agent in a private chat that she had engaged in sexual activity with a child whom she had access to. The complaint does not identify the victim's relationship to Saczawa.

The complaint says that Saczawa shared two explicit images showing her and a young girl both naked in bed. Investigators say she also shared a video showing the girl lying naked on her stomach while Saczawa touched her.

In addition to the video and images that she is accused of creating, investigators say Saczawa shared a video of an 8-10-year-old girl being molested by a man and a video of a 4-7-year-old girl being raped by two men.

Investigators say she also shared pictures of sexual abuse with a victim who appears to be no older than 3 years old and another with a girl no older than 7, asking the chat participants to share more images with the instruction “the younger the better.”

If convicted, the charges of production and advertisement of child porn each carry anywhere from 15 to 30 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of distribution of child porn could result in five to 20 years in prison and another quarter-million dollar fine.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators