NJ woman, 73, killed in crash — driver had suspended license

MONROE (Middlesex) — A Delaware man driving on a suspended license was charged with the death of a Middlesex County woman on Monday.

Brenda Ness, 73, was a passenger in a Ford Fusion making a left turn on Forsgate Drive when it was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Manuel Oscar Dominguez-Valdez, 48, of Wilmington, Delaware.

Ness was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said. Her 74-year-old driver was hospitalized.

Dominguez-Valdez was charged with third-degree causing a death while driving with a suspended license.

