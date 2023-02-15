NJ welcomes first female reservist to complete Ranger School

Meet Lisa Jaster. She's got many titles like married, female, mother, and white, and she'll be the first to tell you to reject the adjectives.

Actually, that's close to the title of her newly released book, "Delete the Adjectives".

This soldier, who graduated from West Point and was the first female reservist to complete Army Ranger School is in New Jersey speaking at an event tonight in Mountain Lakes to kick off the re-election campaign for my friend, Assemblyman Brian Bergen.

Her message is simple, adjectives should not be positives or negatives for people, instead, everyone should be judged on the merit of what they have and can accomplish.

Lisa is an executive coach and she works to empower people who may not fit a common stereotype. She's focused on the importance of resilience when it comes to leadership in our society.

She's supporting Brian because she wants to see more veterans involved in government. Veterans have a unique perspective that should be heard during public policy discussions.

Listen to my conversation with Lisa here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

