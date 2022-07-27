NJ weather: Nice Wednesday, heat and humidity return Thursday

The Bottom Line

This is a pretty variable forecast, with subtle changes to our weather each day. Wednesday will be pleasant and non-humid. Thursday turns hot and humid. Clouds take over on Friday. And the weekend looks pretty good.

Of course, the big thing to watch is the chance for rain. I do not see the steady soaking that northern and central New Jersey really need right now.

Wednesday

We had some spotty showers dampen the spirits of southern and coastal New Jersey overnight. Any lingering sprinkles should exit by about 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the rest of the daytime hours look dry.

Pretty pleasant too, with partly sunny skies in the morning then mostly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. High temperatures will be very close to normal for late July, in the mid 80s. It will be a few degrees cooler at the Shore.

A frontal boundary has been stalled just south of NJ. That will inch north again starting Wednesday afternoon, enacting an increase in humidity.

We also should see a few showers and thunderstorms develop Wednesday night. Not everyone in the state will get wet. And unfortunately, model guidance varies in who gets wet (northern vs. central vs. southern NJ) so I can't really pinpoint it. Total rainfall won't amount to much, but fingers crossed we get some raindrops where we need it the most.

As the humidity rises, low temperatures Wednesday night will only descend into the lower 70s. Pretty sticky.

Thursday

A one-day return to heat and humidity. Although we do not have to ring any alarm bells for "dangerous heat" or extreme conditions.

High temperatures on Thursday will push into the lower 90s for most of the state. A bit cooler to the northwest and along the immediate coast.

If you don't mind the steamy air, we'll again squeeze out decent summer weather with partly sunny skies.

A popup thunderstorm is possible after about 4 or 5 p.m. Thursday. But once again, isolated at best.

Thursday night will probably be uncomfortably warm and muggy, with lows only falling into the mid 70s.

Friday

Although we'll still be stuck in the "humidity soup" on Friday, cloud cover will keep temperatures lower than Thursday. Look for highs around 85 to 90 degrees. So it'll still be quite warm. And humid too.

An approaching cold front will creep into New Jersey on Friday, likely sparking some showers and thunderstorms. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon hours. I'm not sure how heavy or widespread the rain will be just yet. Not a drought-buster — but again, my mantra is that we'll take every drop we can get.

Saturday

I know the spiraling drought situation through much of New Jersey is getting serious and has many concerned. But let's not ignore the fact that Saturday has the makings of a marvelous, dry, warm summer day.

Skies become mostly sunny, with dry weather all day. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 80s — right on the normal for July's final weekend. And humidity will be lovely and low — always a nice treat in the dog days of summer.

Sunday

Sunday also looks good, although not perfect. Temperatures will be similar, maxing out in the mid 80s. Dew points will hover around 60 degrees — comfortable.

There could be a few extra clouds in the sky. And I can't rule out a late-day shower. (I'm glad forecast models have backed off the idea of widespread showers during the day on Sunday.)

The Extended Forecast

We should hold on to seasonable temperatures and pleasant temperatures for Monday the first of August. But I fully expect heat and humidity to crescendo again. Long-range models show a strong signal for 90s and even 100s by the first weekend of August.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

