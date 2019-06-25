NJ weather: First heat wave of the season coming this week

As I write this morning's edition of the weather blog, pieces of moderate to heavy rain are passing through New Jersey. This is our most significant storm system of the week, leading to a soaking wet morning commute.

Humidity is high, and that's helping to fuel the downpours. It looks like two or three rounds of rain will pass from west to east across New Jersey through about mid-morning Tuesday — I believe things will start to calm down and dry out after 9 a.m. Having said that, I also have to keep a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through around midday Tuesday — let's say 1 p.m. at the latest.

By Tuesday afternoon, we'll see some sunshine break out. It's shaping up to be another very warm summer day, with highs in the mid 80s (similar to Monday). Assuming a light sea breeze kicks in, the Jersey Shore will be a bit cooler, closer to 80 degrees.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night, and we'll enjoy mild and dry weather overnight. Furthermore, humidity will dial back a bit, leading to more comfortable conditions. Low temps should dip into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Still above-normal for this time of year, but less stifling and suffocating.

The sun'll come out Wednesday, and our big warmup kicks into high gear. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s (away from the coast).

And then most of New Jersey will make a run for 90 on Thursday. Once again, we should be an abundance of sunshine.

The latest forecast models suggest Friday (or maybe Saturday) will be the hottest day of the week. As highs push into the lower 90s, we'll likely reach heat wave criteria for part of inland NJ. (That's 3 consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.) You'll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead. And a weak front could spark a shower or thunderstorm late Friday.

Saturday stays hot and looks a bit unsettled, with another chance of late-day rain. Temps will finally cool down a bit on Sunday, a dry and breezy end to the month of June.

While this week's heat does not look to be oppressive or excessive or extreme or dangerous, it's still important to take care of yourself. Stay hydrated, take breaks (in air conditioning if possible), and know your limits. Heat exhaustion (the precursor to heat stroke) can sneak up on you quickly if you're not focused on self-care.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.