NJ waiting for the other shoe to drop with dictator Murphy (Opinion)

With two large cities on either side of New Jersey ordering drastic vaccine and mask measures, it may be only a matter of time before New Jersey does something as stupid and pointless.

With word coming out Tuesday that Murphy is in talks with the Legislature to extend and/or expand his executive powers we may be facing the same thing here.

On Monday, Philadelphia issued an order that all people dining indoors or attending indoor entertainment events will have to present proof of vaccination. New York state has re-issue a mask mandate for indoor workplaces.

The vaccine passport order makes absolutely no sense. If you're vaccinated, why would you worry about a person with no symptoms who is not vaccinated harming you?

They're pressuring people to get a "booster." How many boosters will we need? Will this nonsense ever end? We see a huge push for getting vaxxed by almost no messaging on how to keep yourself healthier and thus less vulnerable to COVID.

Tyrants in Philadelphia and New York would rather strip you of your rights to medical privacy, the right to earn a living and body autonomy by forcing these vaccine passports.

If Murphy's history is any indication of whether or not he will follow their lead, it doesn't look promising, at least for those who value liberty and common sense. If you're wondering how serious and cautious our hospitals are with patients in the hospital, read about my recent experience at a New Jersey hospital.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.