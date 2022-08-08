NJ voters voice concerns over rising health care costs in new poll

Amid rising inflation, New Jersey voters appear to be even more sensitive to costs related to health care.

In survey results from Consumers for Quality Care, a coalition of health care advocates, more than two-thirds of New Jersey voters say that the costs of health care are going up more than the cost of other essentials. Half of the respondents reported delaying medical care because of affordability concerns.

"One thing that came up over and over again was concern about out-of-pocket costs," said pollster Pete Brodnitz, founder of Expedition Strategies.

By more than a 3-to-1 margin, voters' main concern in this field is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, according to the survey of more than 600 registered voters in the Garden State. Monthly premiums, meanwhile, are the cost that people struggle with the most, followed by deductibles.

Nearly half of the survey respondents have either had their household finances seriously affected by medical debt or are close with someone who has. Close to 70% has had or know someone who has had a medical bill go to collections.

"Measures to cap the amount insurers can charge overall and capping deductibles are measures most New Jersey voters indicate will help to control out-of-pocket health care costs," Brodnitz said.

In the poll, 90% of respondents agreed that it's more important now than ever that insurance companies cover mental healthcare. Nearly 40% said the greatest barrier keeping people from accessing mental healthcare is that not all services are covered by insurance.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

