NJ Troopers bring 88-year-old man back to life
Our #BlueFriday honorees for this week are New Jersey State Troopers Scott Stickel and Michael Sitarik. Showing once again that Troopers are trained for anything and when someone is in trouble, having a Trooper on hand might be the difference between life and death.
According to the NJ State Police Facebook page, an 88 year old man stopped breathing and his heart stopped at the Atlantic City airport. The Troopers quick thinking and implementation of CPR literally brought the man back to life.
There are no so-called routine days when it comes to performing the job as a New Jersey State Trooper. Thank you to these two life savers and all the men and women under the skilled, confident and competent leadership of Colonel Patrick Callahan.
