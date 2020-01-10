NJ Transit ‘slow speed derailment’ impacts Gladstone Branch

GLADSTONE – A "slow speed derailment" of a train in NJ Transit's Gladstone rail yard on Thursday night will impact the Friday morning commute.

All regularly scheduled Gladstone Branch rail service will originate from the second station heading inbound, Peapack Station, on Friday morning. A shuttle bus will be provided between Gladstone Station and Peapack.

Parking is limited at the Peapack station and commuters may want to try starting their commute at Far Hills or Bernardsville, where more spaces are available, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams.

NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy told New Jersey 101.5 that train #435 derailed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, after passengers got off the train from Hoboken. Video of the train broadcast by News 12 New Jersey showed one car askew at a crossing.

No crew members still on board were injured, according to Rudy.

Rudy said the cause of the derailment remained under investigation.

