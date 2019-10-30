Jordin Tenk, the 15-year-old boy who went missing last Friday was found dead in the woods this past Monday. His body was found near the Hamburg Mountains north of Hardystown with a firearm nearby. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of his funeral. Jordin was one of six brothers and will be missed by all of his family and friends.

It's heartbreaking to hear when a young person dies, especially if he or she has taken his own life. After he went missing Friday, police said he may intend to harm himself. That may well be what happened. It's happening at an increasingly alarming rate.

In a country of such comfort and wealth and at a time of such great comfort and convenience, most of us scratch our heads and wonder why. We also try and think of how to prevent it and how it could someday affect us. It happened many years ago in my family and the wounds are deep and the subject is never broached. But the sting never goes away. Ever. Now it's happening at unprecedented numbers among young people.

The numbers are at their highest rates since stats on the subject started being tracked in 1960. The rates are high and climbing among young men and women 15-24 across all ethnic lines. Does it have something to do with our isolated, online, increasingly less personable connections with people in our lives? Is it too much comfort and free time on our young peoples' hands? Or the unusual amounts of pressure they face in an increasingly fast paced world?

You can form your own opinions on why this is happening, but it is happening at a frightening rate. Families need to pay attention and parents, already overburdened by trying to keep track of who their kids are in contact with, need to be extra vigilant. Let your kids know how much you love them and how valued they are in their world. Other than that, do all the things good parents do.

Especially hold them close tonight to let them know how treasured they are and hold a special place in your heart and prayers for Jordin Tenk's family.

