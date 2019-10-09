NJ teacher who kneeled during pledge of allegiance is reassigned

VINELAND — A middle school teacher who kneeled during the pledge of allegiance has been given something new to do during the start of each day, district officials said.

The educator has been re-assigned to alternate duties during opening announcements at the city's Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School instead of homeroom oversight, according to Executive Director of Human Resources Joseph Rossi.

Rossi said principal Ismael Bermudez "has the authority to utilize his building staff as appropriate," and added that "the district and the teacher agree that this is a reasonable solution for all parties."

The teacher, whose identity has not been publicly revealed, has never indicated a politically driven or motivated reason for her action, Rossi said.

The city's newest school is named for late Army Ranger Sgt. Dominick Pilla, who died in action in Somalia at the age of 21 in 1993. Pilla was a 1990 graduate of Vineland High School.

As reported by the Vineland Daily Journal, the issue of the teacher kneeling during the pledge was discussed at the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 2, for which minutes have not yet been posted to the school board's webpage.

