NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam

HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000.

Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.

The scammer had the woman text them for more information, then provided an email address linked to a Zelle account. Using Zelle, the victim sent $1,480 to the scammer, who kept asking for more money. The victim never received her tickets.

Hackettstown police had the following tips for ticket buyers to avoid scams:

— Research Companies — If purchasing from a ticket reseller or event organizer, research them first. Avoid purchasing tickets from individuals who post on Craigslist or other online marketplaces.

— Too Good to Be True — Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be cautious of enticing offers that are significantly less than the going rate.

— Use Official Websites — When possible, use official band websites to purchase merchandise and authorized ticket brokers

— Never Use Online Payment Methods, Prepaid Debit Cards, or Gift Cards - These forms of payment are often requested by scammers and once the money is gone, there is little recourse to get funds back. Opt to use a credit card on a secure website (look for HTTPS) as a payment method.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

