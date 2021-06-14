NJ summer youth camps get some help from the state

The New Jersey Division of Human Services has announced $15 million in grants will be available for summer youth camps to help them meet health and safety COVID-19 protocols and provide financial assistance for eligible families.

"As the public health situation improves, we are looking forward to an active summer, especially for our children," Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman said in a press release.

About 1,000 summer youth camp providers are eligible to apply for the funding. But they must be registered and approved by the NJ Department of Health for the 2021 summer camp season and be open and operating an on-site program.

The $15 million grant program will help fund COVID-19 related costs such as buying PPE supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, air purification, ventilation, testing and touchless equipment and more.

Funds will also offer financial assistance to families not eligible for the subsidy program with annual household incomes up to $100,000 to help cover summer camp costs of up to $640 a month.

To check for eligibility or to learn more information about the New Jersey summer youth camp grant program, visit www.childcarenj.gov. Grant applications are available starting the week of June 21, 2021.